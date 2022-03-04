Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.67. 18,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.44. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.