Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of BlackLine worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $201,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,927 shares of company stock worth $808,578. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

BlackLine stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,080. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

