Gradient Investments LLC Has $10.09 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,833 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,662 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,884. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

