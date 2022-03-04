Gradient Investments LLC Has $12.41 Million Stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,370 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,374,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,784,000.

Shares of JPHY stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $49.34. 13,197 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

