Gradient Investments LLC Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 62,785 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,738,000 after buying an additional 138,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 156.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 432,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 263,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

RF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 77,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,348,031. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

