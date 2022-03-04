Gradient Investments LLC Has $7.79 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.20% of LCI Industries worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2,527.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LCII traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $121.93. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.24. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

LCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

