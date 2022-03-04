Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.68. 15,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,304. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.79. The stock has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

