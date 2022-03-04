Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $7.72 Million Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 166,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AZEK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 155,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 630,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 604.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after buying an additional 745,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,193,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 8,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,990. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and sold 75,000 shares worth $3,211,250. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

