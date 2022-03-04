Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 10,649 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Paylocity worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.15. 852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,336. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.15.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

