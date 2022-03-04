Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 668 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Target by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Target by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.16 and a 200 day moving average of $235.22. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

