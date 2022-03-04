Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 4.33% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,049,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 614,570 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

