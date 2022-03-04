Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 202,552 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.00. 133,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,249,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $99.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

