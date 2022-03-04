Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,648,000 after acquiring an additional 351,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 534,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 331,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $148.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,813. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

