Gradient Investments LLC Sells 13,855 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 175,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. 113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,411. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.