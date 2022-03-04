Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.02. 27,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

