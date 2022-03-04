Gradient Investments LLC Sells 4,782 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.35.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,638,454. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $722.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $735.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.51. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

