Gradient Investments LLC Sells 9,857 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 7.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 96,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

BSDE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.

