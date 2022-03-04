Gradient Investments LLC Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,470 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,417,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,420,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Shares of DLTR traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.