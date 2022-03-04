Gradient Investments LLC Trims Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,175,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,230. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.