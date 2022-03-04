Gradient Investments LLC Trims Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,915,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after acquiring an additional 48,381 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,089,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 317,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ULST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.07 and a one year high of $40.52.

