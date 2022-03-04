Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Shares of AJX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,411. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 64.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

