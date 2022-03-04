Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.79. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 12,257 shares.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on GDYN shares. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,170,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 117,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.53 million, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

