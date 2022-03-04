Grupo Santander Begins Coverage on Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($839.33) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPRUY. UBS Group raised shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($910.11) to €785.00 ($882.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kering has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

