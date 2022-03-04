GXChain Trading Up 15.3% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $122.82 million and approximately $29.85 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002309 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,834,982 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

