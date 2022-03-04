H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.69

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73.
H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.
