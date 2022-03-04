Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.25

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €13.25 ($14.89) and last traded at €13.73 ($15.43), with a volume of 649611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €17.45 ($19.61).

Separately, Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41. The firm has a market cap of $995.63 million and a P/E ratio of 15.39.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

