Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HHULY opened at 9.50 on Friday. Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik has a 52-week low of 9.50 and a 52-week high of 13.57.
Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Company Profile (Get Rating)
