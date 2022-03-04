Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.13

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.13 and last traded at $77.13, with a volume of 15197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HVRRY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($207.87) to €188.00 ($211.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($164.04) to €145.70 ($163.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($222.47) to €191.00 ($214.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.