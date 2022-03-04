Head to Head Survey: CoreCard (CCRD) & Its Peers

CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD – Get Rating) is one of 393 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CoreCard to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CoreCard and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 CoreCard Competitors 2641 13151 24259 665 2.56

CoreCard currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.95%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 53.46%. Given CoreCard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CoreCard is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

CoreCard has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard’s peers have a beta of -17.73, indicating that their average share price is 1,873% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 18.73% 21.71% 16.87% CoreCard Competitors -121.44% -56.92% -5.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreCard and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million $9.04 million 30.35 CoreCard Competitors $1.79 billion $335.48 million 14.59

CoreCard’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CoreCard. CoreCard is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CoreCard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoreCard beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CoreCard (Get Rating)

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

