Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 212.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 185.2%.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $38.61 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $585,999. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

