Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,203. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $699.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.