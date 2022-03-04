Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 38.9% in February

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Ross Dove acquired 30,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $50,042.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 68,846 shares of company stock worth $106,634 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 77.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $56.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.51. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

