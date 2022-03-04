Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.60% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 178.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 187,291 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 128.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.