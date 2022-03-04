Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,405 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.49% of Hexcel worth $21,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hexcel by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hexcel by 533.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after buying an additional 226,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,260. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 294.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

