Hoo Token (HOO) Price Tops $1.42

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $116.93 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hoo Token has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00003589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.11 or 0.06601508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,422.76 or 0.99746700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com

