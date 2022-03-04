Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Earnings Results

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%.

Shares of HRZN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,975. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $309.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.