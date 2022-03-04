Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Trading Down 1.1%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$49.56 and last traded at C$49.73. 10,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 34,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.28.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.94.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.