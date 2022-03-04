Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Trading Down 1.1%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$49.56 and last traded at C$49.73. 10,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 34,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.28.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.94.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.