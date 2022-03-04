Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading Down 1.5%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 121,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,237,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.96.
Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOTH)
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.
