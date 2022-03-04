Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading Down 1.5%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 121,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,237,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 612,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

