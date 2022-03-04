Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Sells $297,382.02 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $297,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HMHC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,983,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 90,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

