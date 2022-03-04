Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Sells $297,382.02 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $297,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HMHC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,983,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.
