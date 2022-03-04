Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) SVP Sells $68,940.27 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $68,940.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,836. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMHC. StockNews.com downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.