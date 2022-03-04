HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 769.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,440 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,180,424. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. 14,369,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,338,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 155.33% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.