Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading Up 19.7%

Shares of Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating) were up 19.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

About Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc is a polymer research and development company. It focuses on biotechnology and engages in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. The company serves in the medical device, pharmaceutical, animal health, biotechnology, industrial plastics, cosmetic and personal care markets.

