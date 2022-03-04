i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Down 12%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.01 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 156,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 89,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04.

i-nexus Global Company Profile (LON:INX)

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides i-nexus Strategy Execution Software, an enterprise-ready software that helps organizations to prioritize, align, and manage the initiatives needed to meet strategic goals.

