iA Financial (IAG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for iA Financial (TSE: IAG):

2/18/2022 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.50 to C$91.00.

2/17/2022 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$87.00 to C$89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$94.00.

1/28/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$90.00.

IAG stock traded down C$2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,910. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$63.97 and a 52 week high of C$85.25. The stock has a market cap of C$7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.38.

Get iA Financial Co Inc alerts:

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.