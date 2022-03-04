IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $101.71

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.71 and last traded at $102.34, with a volume of 6536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,157 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,705,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,313,000 after acquiring an additional 452,903 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

