IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBIBF shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

IBI Group stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. IBI Group has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

