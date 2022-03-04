Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.47

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 2171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a market cap of $915.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $111,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 59.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ichor by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

