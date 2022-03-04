IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of IDEX worth $86,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $194.54 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.29.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.