IFP Advisors Inc Has $13.34 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPM traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.76. The company had a trading volume of 745,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,514,799. The firm has a market cap of $394.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.60 and a 200-day moving average of $159.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $133.58 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

