IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after buying an additional 2,724,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,423 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

